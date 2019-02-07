Cindy McCain Tells Radio Host About Stopping A Child-Trafficker — Police Tell Another Story

Cindy McCain issued a partial apology Wednesday after police refuted her claim that she helped to stop a child-trafficker at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport.

Widow to Republican Sen. John McCain, Cindy joined KTAR News during a Monday radio show to discuss child sex-trafficking — an issue which she is very passionate about — and the link between child-trafficking and major events like the Super Bowl.

During that broadcast, in an effort to tell individuals how to help stop trafficking, McCain told a story that shocked the hosts:

I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted — it looked odd … It was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me. I tell people, trust your gut. I went over to the police and told them what I thought, and they went over and questioned her. And by God, she was trafficking that kid.

She then argued that her experience made the case for the Department of Homeland Security’s public call: “If you see something, say something.” (RELATED: Will Cindy McCain Be Appointed To Fill Her Husband’s Vacant Senate Seat?)

As McCain’s story gained traction, however, authorities at Sky Harbor came forward with a slightly different version of events.

KTAR News reported Wednesday evening:

Phoenix Police Sgt. Armando Carbajal told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday that they conducted a welfare check on a child at the airport Thursday at McCain’s request. During the call, ‘officers determined there was no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment,’ he said.

McCain responded to the update in a tweet, saying, “I reported an incident that I thought was trafficking. I commend the police officers for their diligence. I apologize if anything else I have said on this matter distracts from ‘if you see something, say something.'”

McCain serves as co-chair of the governor’s Arizona Human Trafficking Council.

