Florida City Commissioner Resigns After Allegedly Licking Men’s Faces

A Florida politician has resigned her office because of her alleged “habit of licking men.”

Madeira Beach City Commissioner Nancy Oakley quit after the Florida Commission on Ethics issued a report that claimed she was “exhibiting inappropriate behavior” during a fishing tournament in 2012 when she allegedly licked a city manager’s face. The Commission also called on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a public reprimand of Oakley.

Florida politician accused of licking faces resigns https://t.co/4lu3LYZ1xh pic.twitter.com/uSDzzTu4jF — 10News (@10News) February 7, 2019

Before Oakley’s resignation, she was censured by commissioners. Oakley could still face additional penalties from DeSantis. (RELATED: REPORT: Scott, DeSantis Feuding After Transition)

The report cited testimony from multiple witnesses that claimed Oakley was intoxicated and acted inappropriately toward the city manager. The city manager did not report the incident because he was afraid of losing his job.

According to Spectrum News 9, city leaders are moving forward without Oakley on the commission.

“We certainly hope so, and that’s why we brought the resolution before the Board of Commissioners and took the action to publicly reprimand and censure commissioner Oakley,” said current City Manager Jonathan Evans.

Oakley still claims that she is innocent of the charges. Her term was scheduled to end next month.

