Football Recruit Gavin Potter Commits To Kansas With Body Paint

Gavin Potter had a very strange way of announcing his commitment to play college football for the Kansas Jayhawks Wednesday.

The linebacker wore a Kansas State hoodie, took it off to reveal what appeared to be a Texas Tech shirt and then removed that to reveal Kansas Jayhawks body paint.

If that sounds completely unnecessary and over the top, it most certainly was. Watch a video of his bizarre commitment below.

Here’s the video of Gavin Potter’s (@Gavvin_12) #NationalSigningDay2019 reveal and his comments on #Sooners #Okstate. Going to be fun to see @BrokenArrowFTBL star get on the field for @KU_Football against all these #Big12 rivals pic.twitter.com/KY5VOVgjpn — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbTV) February 6, 2019

I didn’t even know about this Potter guy before seeing this video, but I might have to be all in on him.

Anybody willing to pull off this ridiculous stunt must be a pretty funny guy. Now, is playing at Kansas a great idea when it comes to winning college football games. (RELATED: Kansas Releases The Most Cringeworthy Recruiting Video In Football History)

Not exactly, but that’s a harsh lesson Potter will have to learn for himself.

Either way, it looks like Les Miles got himself one entertaining dude to play for the Jayhawks. They might not win a ton of games, but they will be fun.

At the very least, that’s good news for the fans.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter