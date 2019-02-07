New Orleans Man’s Obituary Insinuates He Died So That He Didn’t Have To Watch The Super Bowl

New Orleans resident Henry A. Jaume died shortly before the Super Bowl, but he wouldn’t have watched the game anyways.

His obituary read in part:

Henry A. Jaume, Sr. Age 65, Passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Determined not to watch Super Bowl LIII. He was a native of New Orleans, Veteran of the U.S. Army, Police Officer with the Kenner Police Department and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office. He is also past master of Arthur M. Retif Lodge 473. Henry was the life of the party wherever he went.

I love how bitter and angry Saints fans are. I hope it never changes. Of course, I don’t blame them. If I had to live through a blown pass interference call in the NFC championship game, I’d probably be bitter and angry too. That no-call against the Rams will go down as one of the worst moments in NFL history.

There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019

Now, they’re taking their hatred for the blown call all the way to the grave. I love it. This is why the NFL and the fans are so incredible. (RELATED: Sean Payton Spent Three Days Eating Ice Cream And Watching Netflix After NFC Championship Game Loss)

Even in death, they just can’t let grudges go. What more could you want? This obituary is a perfect example of why sports are so damn awesome.

I never met Jaume when he was alive, but this obituary makes me think we would have been good friends. Anybody willing to talk football in their obit is good in my book.

Rest easy, big guy.