Ivanka Shines In Sleeveless Vanilla And Black Dress At Oval Office Event
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads when she showed up Thursday in a sleeveless vanilla and black dress during a signing in the Oval Office at the White House.
Ivanka Trump speaks during the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative roundtable in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2019. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump looks at his daughter Ivanka Trump as he participates in the National Security Presidential Memorandum to launch the Womens Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2019. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump hosts a roundtable on the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump signs a National Security Presidential Memorandum in the Oval Office February 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
The first daughter looked stunning Tuesday night when she showed up in a beautiful long-sleeve black skirt suit to hear Trump’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol.
Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump (R) and husband Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner arrive to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
