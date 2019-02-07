Ivanka Shines In Sleeveless Vanilla And Black Dress At Oval Office Event

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads when she showed up Thursday in a sleeveless vanilla and black dress during a signing in the Oval Office at the White House.

Ivanka Trump speaks during the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative roundtable in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2019. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump looks at his daughter Ivanka Trump as he participates in the National Security Presidential Memorandum to launch the Womens Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2019. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the beautiful striped number that went down below her knees as she joined President Donald Trump and others for the launch of the Womens Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative.  (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Ivanka Trump(C) speaks during the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative roundtable in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2019. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with loose hair and a black patent leather belt.

President Donald Trump signs a National Security Presidential Memorandum in the Oval Office February 7, 2019 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Speaking at the event, she celebrated that it was “the first US government, all of government, approach to empowering women. Our goal is to transform all the recipient countries from recipients of foreign aid into wealthier trading partners,” per a White House pool report. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

Ivanka Trump hosts a roundtable on the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump signs a National Security Presidential Memorandum in the Oval Office February 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. The memorandum launches a Trump administration goal, the ‚ÄúWomen‚Äôs Global Development and Prosperity‚Äù Initiative, an initiative led by his daughter, Ivanka Trump (5th from left). (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The first daughter looked stunning Tuesday night when she showed up in a beautiful long-sleeve black skirt suit to hear Trump’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol.

Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump (R) and husband Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner arrive to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump arrives to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

