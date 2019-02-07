Ivanka Shines In Sleeveless Vanilla And Black Dress At Oval Office Event

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads when she showed up Thursday in a sleeveless vanilla and black dress during a signing in the Oval Office at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the beautiful striped number that went down below her knees as she joined President Donald Trump and others for the launch of the Womens Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with loose hair and a black patent leather belt.

Speaking at the event, she celebrated that it was “the first US government, all of government, approach to empowering women. Our goal is to transform all the recipient countries from recipients of foreign aid into wealthier trading partners,” per a White House pool report. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

The first daughter looked stunning Tuesday night when she showed up in a beautiful long-sleeve black skirt suit to hear Trump’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol.