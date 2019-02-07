Jemele Hill Attempts To Clarify Trump Assassination Tweet

William Davis | Contributor

Jemele Hill, a reporter for The Atlantic, found herself in hot water Wednesday for tweeting a reference to civil rights leader Malcolm X’s assassination with regard to President Donald Trump.

Hill tweeted on Wednesday that she wished New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had yelled, “Getcho hand out my pocket,” at Trump during his State of The Union speech. Those exact words were infamously yelled at Malcolm X right before he was assassinated by members of the Nation of Islam. (RELATED: Jemele Hill Doesn’t Think Calling Trump A Racist Is ‘Controversial’)

Hill — who previously accused the president of being a white supremacist — said her tweet was not a call for violence.

“In no way was I suggesting any physical harm to the president,” Hill said. “I have used this phrase many times in my Twitter history, always in lighthearted ways.”

Hill provided examples of other tweets where she has used the phrase.

Donald Trump Jr. criticized The Atlantic for not taking action against Hill.

“Is this acceptable from one of your writers,” Trump Jr. asked. “Do you condone it? Or will your inevitable inaction speak for itself? Asking for rational Americans.”

The Secret Service is aware of Hill’s tweet, according to a report from the Washington Examiner.

Follow William Davis on Twitter

Tags : alexandria ocasio cortez donald trump jemele hill
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller