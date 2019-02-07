Kim Kardashian Makes Insanely Expensive Investment. Here’s What She Bought

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West purchased yet another house in the Hidden Hills, California area this week.

According The Blast, Kim and Kanye bought a 2,700-square foot mini mansion in their original mansion’s backyard. It’s unclear how much the house cost, however it boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and was built in 1957. It’s on a 1.5-acre lot and is only the latest addition to their nearly $60 million property. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Just Posted Then Deleted This Instagram Photo)

The couple acquired the new property as early as Feb. 4th.

Kardashian’s current home in the Hidden Hills was affected by the California wildfires. She and Kanye hired private firefighters and were forced to evacuate with less than an hour of advance notice.

This brand new purchase comes just days after the couple reneged on an offer for a $14 million condo in Miami after they grew concerned about the unit’s security.

