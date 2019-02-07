Maryland Basketball Player Bruno Fernando Steps On Opponent

Maryland forward Bruno Fernando made what seemed like an insanely dirty play Wednesday night against Nebraska.

The freshman star for the Terrapins backed down Tanner Borchard, threw down a huge dunk and then proceeded to step on his opponent afterwards.

That’s right. Fernando can clearly be seen stepping on Borchard, and he also seems to be looking right at him as he does it. It’d be hard to spin this as an accident. Below are two videos with multiple angles of the incident.

Bruno Fernando being made the villain here, but he’s really a hero for sparing Borchardt’s life. #DontTugOnSupermansCape pic.twitter.com/k6V4QDjgXB — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) February 7, 2019

It’s intense in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Bruno Fernando finishes the slam, and Tim Miles gets a T for protesting the no-call: pic.twitter.com/TZHFcwQ6iz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 7, 2019

Oh, and in case you didn’t notice, there wasn’t a foul called. Justifiably, Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles was extremely pissed.

I don’t understand how Fernando didn’t get tossed for that. It’s one thing if accidental contact happens. It’s a sport. People run into each other and hit each other in basketball all the time. Stuff like that happens. (RELATED: Tennessee Remains Number One In Latest AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Up To 19)

However, I have a really hard time buying that’s what happened here. It looks clear as day to me that the freshman phenom did it on purpose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernando (@the_angolan_bf) on Jan 12, 2019 at 11:14am PST

That was just a dirty play, and there’s no other way to spin it. Tim Miles had every right in the world to lose his mind, and Maryland should be embarrassed.

I would have done the exact same thing.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter