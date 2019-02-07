Superstar Actress Says Liam Neeson Isn’t Racist Because He Kissed Viola Davis

Actress Michelle Rodriguez says Liam Neeson isn’t a racist because he filmed a steamy make-out scene with a black actress.

Rodriguez, who is known for her work in films like “Avatar,” “The Fast And The Furious” and “Widows,” offered a full-throated defense of her colleague to Vanity Fair on Wednesday. (RELATED: Liam Neeson Wanted To Kill Black People After His Friend Was Raped)

“It’s all f***in’ bullshit. Liam Neeson is not a racist,” she told Vanity Fair at the amfAR Gala in New York.

“Dude, have you watched Widows?” she continued. “His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’s throat. You can’t call him a racist ever. Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue — so deep down her throat. I don’t care how good of an actor you are. It’s all bullshit. Ignore it. He’s not a racist. He’s a loving man. It’s all lies.”

Neeson has suffered a week of poor publicity after he told the Independent that he wanted to kill a black person after his friend was raped by a black man.

Neeson said in the interview:

She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way, but my immediate reaction was … did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person. I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody. I’m ashamed to say that, and I did it for maybe a week – hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.

