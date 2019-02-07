Filmmaker Nick Loeb Explains Why Men Should Be Included In The Abortion Conversation

Your first name

Filmmaker Nick Loeb, who’s the co-director of the new movie “Roe v. Wade,” shared some personal stories with The Daily Caller, including one about abortion.

“An ex-girlfriend of mine had an abortion. It had a traumatic effect on me, this is one of the reasons why I’m pro-life now,” said Loeb.

Loeb, who gained notoriety after fighting with ex-fiancé and “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara over frozen embryos, says he wants “people to know the truth about Roe v. Wade.”

“I would like to see Roe v. Wade overturned. I think my movie will change minds on abortion,” said Loeb.

The cast includes famous Hollywood actors Jon Voight, Stacey Dash, Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider, Robert Davi and a few other recognizable faces.

The movie is set to hit theaters in the fall of 2019. (RELATED: Women’s March Participants Are Turning on the Organizers of the Movement)

