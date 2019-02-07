Pelicans Don’t Trade Anthony Davis Before The Deadline Passes

Anthony Davis will be spending the rest of the NBA season with the Pelicans.

The trade deadline for the league passed at 3:00 p.m. EST, and New Orleans didn’t ship their incredibly talented big guy out of town. (RELATED: Anthony Davis Fined $50,000 For Public Trade Demand)

New Orleans confirms it has kept Anthony Davis past the trade deadline, pushing talks into the offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2019

Transaction note: Anthony Davis won’t be traded Thursday. — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) February 7, 2019

Well, there you go everybody. The most dramatic trade situation in recent NBA memory ends with thud. The idea of Davis going to the Lakers has absolutely dominated the sports news cycle.

It’s all anybody wanted to talk about. Would Davis join LeBron? Wouldn’t he? It was never ending on ESPN.

Now, you know what this all means in the offseason? We are going to get some wicked trade talk all summer.

I can’t believe we spent an entire week talking about something that ultimately never even ended up happening. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly End Trade Talks For Anthony Davis)

If I’m being totally honest, I thought there was a billion dollar percent chance he was getting moved. I guess the Pelicans played everybody, including me.

It should be fun watching how LeBron interacts with the Lakers going forward after trying to trade virtually the whole team and failing!

Sports are are fun!

