Porn Star Mercedes Carrera Appears In Court On Charges Of Sexually Abusing Minor

Porn star Mercedes Carrera, 35, and porn director Jason Whitney, 43, pleaded not guilty when they appeared in court Wednesday on charges of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 10, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Police detained Carrera, whose real name is Melinda Smith, on Feb. 1, along with Whitney, 43, otherwise known in the industry as Daemon Cins, according to a notification put out by the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. Police deputies were notified on Thursday, Jan. 31, in the city Rancho Cucamonga of the allegations.

After an “extensive interview” with the minor female victim, detectives claimed that “she was sexually abused several times by, Melinda Smith and Jason Whitney. The sexual abuse consisted of inappropriate touching, oral copulation, and digital penetration, which occurred over four months.”

"The subsequent search of the residence turned up "a large amount of evidence corroborating the victim's statement." Additionally, the detectives found methamphetamine and two loaded handguns on the premises. "https://t.co/PQ8jFjA7pO — Alana Evans (@alanaevansxxx) February 6, 2019

Detectives searched their home, where they found “a large amount of evidence corroborating the victim’s statement,” the detectives’ report said. They also found methamphetamine and two handguns.

Following the questioning of the two suspects, they were formally arrested and held in West Valley Detention Center.

San Bernadino’s District Attorney received the case for review on Feb. 5 and formally charged both suspects on eight counts of sexual acts with a child under ten and one count of possession of controlled substances while armed with a handgun. (RELATED: Meet Mercedes Carrera: GamerGate’s Porn Star Patron)

Their next court date is scheduled on Feb. 14.