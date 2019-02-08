Alliance of American Football Begins Saturday, TV Broadcast Details

The Alliance of American Football will officially kick the season off Saturday night.

There has been a ton of talk about this new league, and there are a few important things to know. The league features eight teams, and the first two games will both be Saturday night on CBS. The Atlanta Legends against the Orlando Apollos will be one of the Saturday night games, and the San Diego Fleet vs the San Antonio Commanders will be the other.

There are also a couple rule changes that will set the AAF apart from the NFL. There are no kickoffs or TV timeouts. For diehard fans, it should be interesting to see how those changes are embraced.

Personally, I’m all for trying no TV timeouts, but I’m not sure getting rid of kickoffs is a grand idea.

I’m very interested to check this league out. Personally, it would appear the AAF is going to try real hard to be a minor league system for the NFL. Contracts give outs to go to the NFL, which is a pretty good sign it’s being designed to accommodate the NFL. (RELATED: The New Pro Football League Might Succeed For One Very Simple Reason)

It should be fascinating to see how this all goes, especially with the XFL also starting up in 2020. If it draws some good TV ratings, then you can bet that it’ll stick around.

People love football. We crave it, and we don’t have the NFL or college for the next seven months. Maybe, just maybe, the AAF can help fill that void.

If it does, I’ll be more than happy.