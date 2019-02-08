Ariana Grande Just Broke The Internet With Another Music Video. But This One Comes With A Major Twist

Ariana Grande has been dominating the music scene with her 2019 album, “thank u, next,” but her most recent music video may be the wildest one yet.

The music video, which goes along with her latest hit, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” was released early Friday morning, but it already has almost 8 million views. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Only Dates Famous Men)

View this post on Instagram my album ’thank u, next’ is out now A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 7, 2019 at 9:34pm PST

The music video starts out by showing Ariana seemingly interested in a man who has a girlfriend. Several shots show her admiring him with his girlfriend at a club, a bar and at a house party. But toward the very end of the video, the three of them are in a pool and she pivots from her suggested interest in the man to his girlfriend. The song appears to be about her the entire time.

WATCH:

Ariana is known for taking risks in her music videos, and since this one has already gotten close t0 eight million views in 10 hours, we’re going to say she got what she wanted here.

Congrats to Ariana and her mammoth success just two months into 2019. Even though she’s not going to the Grammys this year, we think she’ll be just fine.

