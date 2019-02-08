A Bat Interrupted A Pacers-Clippers Thursday Night. Mayhem Ensued

Jena Greene | Reporter

A bat interrupted a very close Pacers-Clippers game Thursday night, and some of the images of players trying to capture it are laugh-out-loud funny.

The bat somehow gained entry into the building and stormed the court with a little less than seven minutes left in the first quarter. Play stopped for approximately four minutes while a number of people kind of tried to swing towels at it, but with little luck, play resumed. (RELATED: Is This The Most Electric Basketball Fight In All Of Human History? [VIDEO])

WATCH:

So sometime in the third quarter, the bat came back for more. And chaos ensued.

Players got involved, with some trying to kick the bat out of existence. The Pacers equipment manager somehow got ahold of a net.

And while there wasn’t much luck catching the bat at first, Indianapolis Star photographer Matt Kryger caught some gems on camera:

The game ultimately resumed, but bat kicker Bojan Bogdanovic said the best part of the Pacers’ victory was actually the interruption by the bat:

We can’t disagree with that one.

