A Bat Interrupted A Pacers-Clippers Thursday Night. Mayhem Ensued

A bat interrupted a very close Pacers-Clippers game Thursday night, and some of the images of players trying to capture it are laugh-out-loud funny.

The bat somehow gained entry into the building and stormed the court with a little less than seven minutes left in the first quarter. Play stopped for approximately four minutes while a number of people kind of tried to swing towels at it, but with little luck, play resumed. (RELATED: Is This The Most Electric Basketball Fight In All Of Human History? [VIDEO])

WATCH:

So sometime in the third quarter, the bat came back for more. And chaos ensued.

Players got involved, with some trying to kick the bat out of existence. The Pacers equipment manager somehow got ahold of a net.

And while there wasn’t much luck catching the bat at first, Indianapolis Star photographer Matt Kryger caught some gems on camera:

Indiana #Pacers ball boy Jason Morris swats a towel at a bat that halted the Pacers game against the #Clippers in the first half of their game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. @IndyStarSports @Pacers pic.twitter.com/RaUpUQzbJp — Matt Kryger (@MattKryger) February 8, 2019

As Samurai Myles i have failed Indy on the conquest to apprehend the …. we’ll take a W instead! pic.twitter.com/nVOqXb1lGp — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) February 8, 2019

The game ultimately resumed, but bat kicker Bojan Bogdanovic said the best part of the Pacers’ victory was actually the interruption by the bat:

ICYMI — Bogdanovic on trying to catch the bat: “That was one of the best parts of the game, probably. … I tried to kick it to let us finish the game.” #Pacers pic.twitter.com/uV97GgcXPc — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) February 8, 2019

We can’t disagree with that one.

Follow Jena on Twitter