ESPN Graphic Shows The Insane Domination Of Bill Belichick And Nick Saban

ESPN recently shared a wild graphic that shows just how dominant Bill Belichick and Nick Saban are in the world of football.

The Instagram photo shows that since 2009, Alabama or New England has won a championship every single year other than 2010 and 2013. The Tide took home titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017. In the same time period, the Pats won Super Bowls in 2014, 2016 and then the past one for the 2018 season.

The fact Alabama or the Patriots won a championship every year since 2009 other than twice is absurd. It’s even crazier that they’ve never overlapped even once!

Statistically speaking, I find it hard to believe that in a decade they wouldn’t have overlapped once given they have eight combined titles in the past decade. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

That doesn’t make a sense.

On a serious note, it’s just insane how dominant Saban and Belichick have been in their careers. It’s almost hard to put into words.

Belichick has won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, and Saban has the exact same number during his head coaching career. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

The fact of the matter is that we might never see a coach at either level capable of pulling off what these two men have.

Most coaches never get close to even one championship. Belichick and Saban both have six as head coaches at their respective levels.

It’s just incredible, and it’s been so much fun to watch.