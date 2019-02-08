Second Fairfax Accuser Fires Back At Him For Calling It A ‘Smear Campaign’

The second woman to accuse Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault issued a follow-up statement Friday night, after Fairfax denied the allegations.

Meredith Watson first alleged Friday afternoon that Fairfax raped her while they were students at Duke University in 2000. Fairfax denied the allegations and called it a “smear campaign.”

“Ms. Watson was raped by a basketball player during her sophomore year at Duke. She went to the Dean, who provided no help and discouraged her from pursuing the claim further. Ms. Watson also told friends, including Justin Fairfax,” a statement from Watson’s lawyer read. (RELATED: Second Woman Accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Of Sexual Assault)

Here’s that new statement pic.twitter.com/dSf82RhaG9 — Max Smith (@amaxsmith) February 9, 2019



“Mr. Fairfax then used this prior assault against Ms. Watson, as he explained to her during the only encounter she had with him after the rape. She left a campus party when he arrived, and he followed her out,” it continued. “She turned and asked: ‘Why did you do it?’ Mr. Fairfax answered: ‘I knew that because of what happened to you last year, you’d be too afraid to say anything.’ Mr. Fairfax actually used the prior rape of his ‘friend’ against her when he chose to rape her in a premeditated way.”

Earlier this week, Dr. Vanessa Tyson came forward and accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex on him 15 years ago.

A Democratic Virginia state delegate announced that he will file articles of impeachment against Fairfax on Monday, if he has not yet resigned.

