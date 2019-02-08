Prepare A Romantic Meal With This Picnic Basket Deal

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Surprise your loved one with a special indoor picnic. Amazon has many picnic basket options so you can choose the one that works best for you.

Wicker Picnic Basket for 2, Picnic Set for 2,Willow Hamper Service Gift Set for Camping and Outdoor Party on sale for $46.95

For example, the Inno Stage Wicker Picnic for 2 set includes:

1 all-in-one cheese knife/bottle opener

2 stainless steel knives with polypropylene handle

2 stainless steel forks with polypropylene handle

2 stainless steel spoons with polypropylene handle

2 stainless steel salt & pepper shakers

2 dinner plates

2 glasses

2 cloth napkins

Buy the set, add your own food and you’ve got a romantic gift and a date all rolled into one.

