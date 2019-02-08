PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Beat Michigan Saturday In Basketball

I am promising you all right now that Wisconsin is going to beat Michigan on Saturday.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, you read the sentence above correctly. I’m guaranteeing the 19th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers will beat number seven Michigan. You can take that to the bank.

See, I made this prediction when they played a few weeks back. Nobody wanted to listen. Nobody wanted to listen at all. They all thought I was crazy. (RELATED: Wisconsin’s Greg Gard Third Fastest Active Big Ten Coach To 40 Conference Wins)

Was anybody laughing when we beat the Wolverines? No, they most certainly were not.

We’re going into Ann Arbor looking for scalps, and we’re going to walk out with plenty of them. We’re playing outstanding basketball right now, and nobody wants a piece of Wisconsin.

I can promise you all that much too. There’s not a team in the country that wants to get on the court with us, especially the Wolverines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 19, 2019 at 3:31pm PST

It’s going to get ugly, and it’s going to get ugly fast. We’re going to out-work, out-hustle, out-play and out-coach Michigan. Hell, I wouldn’t be surprised if they just don’t show up. We already shattered their egos once this season.

What makes them think we won’t do it again? We might even end up leaving with their girlfriends. It’s going to be brutal for the Michigan faithful. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Minnesota 56-51, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Two Huge Dunks)

Anybody who has been paying attention knows that we’re not messing around anymore.

Anyone else still fired up from tonight?! Relive an absolute thriller at the Kohl Center Prepare for another wave of goosebumps… pic.twitter.com/HgpOXlluTl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 2, 2019

Call your bookie, get your bets in and prepare for Wisconsin to throw down. I’m guaranteeing this win, and I’m not even going to hesitate to do it.

Pray for Michigan. They have no idea what is waiting for them Saturday. Make sure to tune in at noon on Fox to watch it all go down.

