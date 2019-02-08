Trump To Undergo Annual Physical

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump will undergo his annual physical Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump is slated to head to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland during the early afternoon Friday where White House physician Dr. Sean Conley will examine him. Trump’s first physical exam in office, which took place in Jan. 2018, became a matter of intense media scrutiny with White House physician Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson delivering an hour-plus long briefing on the state of the president’s health and declaring him “in excellent health.”

The White House was then accused of allegedly skewing Trump’s physical exam results by CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta. “By all standards, by all metrics, any way a doctor or cardiologist would look at it, the president does have heart disease,” Gupta declared after the briefing, despite Jackson’s own firm assertion that Trump was not suffering from heart disease.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not detail last week whether a similar longform briefing on the results of the physical exam would again take place, only noting that the exam itself would occur.

Trump’s 2018 physical exam later took a different twist when he nominated Jackson and then withdrew him from consideration to be the next secretary of Veterans Affairs. (RELATED: Ronny Jackson Withdraws VA Secretary Nomination)

Jackson was dogged by allegations that he improperly distributed medication to White House staff, a charge he and the White House vehemently denied.

