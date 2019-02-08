Tucker Airs Footage Of The FBI’s Raid On Roger Stone’s Home

Tucker Carlson aired and narrated the FBI’s raid on Roger Stone’s home during his show Friday night.

Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, was charged last month on seven counts, including five for making false statements to Congress, one for witness tampering and one for obstruction of a government proceeding.

WATCH:

“The new footage from Stone’s home shows CNN arriving about an hour before the agents did. The footage depicts what you’d expect if the FBI raided the home of a Mexican drug lord,” Carlson began. “For context, Roger Stone is a senior citizen accused of false statements to Congress. Take a look at what happened. It’s just before 5 a.m., and an SUV with a CNN cameraman arrives first to this quiet street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.” (RELATED: Stone: Trump Did Not Direct Me To Contact Wikileaks)

“Almost exactly one hour later, trucks with heavily-armed men arrived in front of Roger Stone’s house. Immediately CNN’s cameraman jumps out of the car, camera on shoulder and captures the footage,” he added. “The feds assemble on Stone’s driveway, they’re wearing ballistic armor and carrying assault weapons with 30-round magazines, red dot sites and tactical flashlights mounted to the barrel shroud. One has his gun hanging by the strap while he’s carrying a battering ram in the left hand.”

Carlson continued:

All of the men have a side arm holstered on their waists. A second camera mounted on Stone’s front door shows another angle of the raid. A heavily armed FBI agent approaches the door with the gun drawn while others stake out positions behind. It looks like a high-stakes raid, but the cameraman is 40 feet away filming it all. One agent swings the firearm around as he scans and surveys Stone’s front porch. Behind the home a third camera captures agents approaching the back of the house from the side yard. Behind the property, a boat arrives with at least two agents on board.

“Within minutes, Stone exits his home to greet the agents who have the rifles pointed at him. Stone raises his hands, spins around apparently trying to show he is unarmed. Another FBI agent approaches Stone from behind and cuffs him,” he concluded. “It’s just after 6:00 in the morning. It’s still dark out. Twenty minutes later, the same camera shows agents leading Roger Stone back into his house. He is barefoot. Stone is wearing a T-shirt that says, ‘Roger Stone did nothing wrong.’”

President Trump told The Daily Caller he is considering reviewing the FBI’s policies in response to their show of force during this arrest, in a recent exclusive interview.

Follow Mike on Twitter