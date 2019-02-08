Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Calls On Fairfax To Resign

Former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling on Democratic Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign.

McAuliffe became the first prominent Democrat to call for Fairfax’s resignation after a second allegation of sexual assault against him emerged. Fairfax was accused of sexual assault earlier in the week by Stanford professor Vanessa Tyson. (RELATED: Woman Accusing Fairfax Of Sexual Assault Informed House Democrat In 2017)

The allegations against Justin Fairfax are serious and credible. It is clear to me that he can no longer effectively serve the people of Virginia as Lieutenant Governor. I call for his immediate resignation. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 8, 2019



“The allegations against Justin Fairfax are serious and credible,” McAuliffe said. “It is clear to me that he can no longer effectively serve the people of Virginia as Lieutenant Governor. I call for his immediate resignation.”

McAuliffe called for current Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to resign last Friday after an old photo of two men surfaced in Northam’s medical school yearbook, with one dressed up in a Ku Klux Klan uniform and another dressed up in blackface.

After initially apologizing for the photo, Northam backtracked and claimed that neither of the men in the photo were him.

Virginia Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, who is second in line for the governorship, has also admitted to appearing in blackface.

