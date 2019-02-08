Watch Interviews With The Cast Of ‘Yellowstone’ Ahead Of Season Two
The Paramount Network has been releasing a ton of awesome interviews with the cast of “Yellowstone.”
As everybody knows, I’m obsessed with the Kevin Costner hit show, and the entire Dutton family. I think it’s the coolest Western that I’ve ever seen, and arguably a top five show that’s ever been made.
That might sound crazy, but I promise you it’s not. Everything about “Yellowstone” is awesome.
That’s why these cast interviews are so great. They give us a great look back at the first season, and should have us all hyped for season two. Watch them all below. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])
They should have fans going wild.
I can’t wait for season two. I simply can’t wait another second. The real shame is that we don’t know when it’s getting here yet.
It’s believed to be showing up at some point in 2019. I want it right now. Even if you told me it’d be getting here in a week, I wouldn’t be happy.
Season two is going to be epic.
View this post on Instagram
Make sure to keep checking back for more updates when we have them. You know that I’ll be watching like a hawk.