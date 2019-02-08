Zac Efron Undergoes Surgery Following Skiing Accident. Here’s What We Know

Zac Efron surprised his followers Friday when he announced he had undergone leg surgery after he tore his ACL while shredding the slopes while skiing.

“I tore my ACL shredding the gnar [skiing emoji] but all is good,” the 31-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram, along with a snap shot of him in a hospital bed with a leg brace. (RELATED: We Have Our First Look At Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy Movie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Feb 8, 2019 at 8:59am PST

“I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever,” he added. “Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!” (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The Ted Bundy Film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’)

The actor, best known for the role in Disney’s “High School Musical,” recently made headlines with his portrayal as serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming film about the notorious murderer in the film titled “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile” due out sometime this year. As no exact date has been released.

As previously reported, Netflix reportedly purchased the rights to the film for $9 million, per the Hollywood Reporter.

The streaming giant proved to be a natural fit given that director Joe Berlinger already has a docuseries about the serial killer on the platform. Though Sundance officially wrapped yesterday, the deal-making continues. Netflix is closing in on a deal for U.S. rights and some international territories to the Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. A source pegged the deal at a staggering $9 million.

Check out the latest trailer. This looks like a very different role than Efron’s fans are used to. But he’s great and this looks like it’s going to be amazing.

WATCH: