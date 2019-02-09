Celebrate Chloe Grace Moretz’s Birthday With Her Best Photos

February 10 is Chloe Grace Moretz’s birthday.

The American-born actress and model turns 22 years old, and while she’s still young, she’s packed in a huge career in the entertainment industry. (RELATED: Chloe Grace Moretz Pleads With Millennials: Get Registered And Vote Clinton)

Moretz began her acting career young, when she was just six years old. But you probably know her best from hit movies like “The Amityville Horror,” “The Poker House,” “The Equalizer,” and the hit series “Desperate Housewives.” She also played the superhero Hit Girl in the movies “Kick Ass,” and “Kick Ass Two.” (RELATED: Celebrate Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos)

Moretz is also a vocal political activist, supporting Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

And while she has a powerful platform on her own, she’s also popular on Instagram. Check out what her more than 15 million followers on the app love about her.