Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Discusses Potential Contract Extension

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sounds like he has a lot of confidence in the organization when it comes to getting a fair deal.

Getting their dual-threat quarterback a new deal is a top priority for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys right now. The young gunslinger sounds like he knows they’ll take care of him.

“I think the team knows how to pay what’s deserved, and pay those other people at the same time what’s deserved without being frugal,” Prescott told USA Today before the Super Bowl, according to a report published Friday. (RELATED: Patri ots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jan 12, 2019 at 12:38pm PST

There also won’t be any Tom Brady discount coming for the Cowboys. Prescott added, “Nobody’s wife makes as much money as his wife does either. When Tom Brady isn’t the breadwinner in the home, then that’s a great problem to have. So in that case, he can do that. He can do his contract however you want to do it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Dec 3, 2018 at 10:35am PST

According to Spotrac, the former Mississippi State star is due a little more than $2 million next season.

He’s worth substantially more money than that. There’s no question at all, but there should be some concern about his consistency. Prescott is a winning quarterback in this league, but are we sure he’s on the same level as other elite quarterbacks? I don’t think so.

The Cowboys should give him a five year deal with pretty much only the first two guaranteed. That way, Prescott gets his big payday, and Jerry Jones can move in a different direction relatively soon if they decide that’s what’s best.

I don’t know how much Prescott is about to get paid, but something in the range of $50 million guaranteed would seem reasonable in my opinion.

Now, we also all know Jerry Jones likes to do things big. He might throw down a lot more money than any of us are expecting. We’ll have to wait and see, but there’s no question Prescott is about to be a very rich man.