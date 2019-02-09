Elevator Surveillance Video Prior To Bow Wow’s Arrest Released

Elevator surveillance video of the moments leading up to rapper Bow Wow’s arrest has been released.

The musician and his girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Holden were both arrested in Atlanta during Super Bowl weekend after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with each other. The police took both into custody when they couldn’t determine who was the aggressor. (RELATED: Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta On Battery Charge Over Super Bowl Weekend)

Now, TMZ has released video Saturday from the incident a week ago. In the video, Bow Wow appears to grab something from his girlfriend’s hand and then appears to yell at her for several moments. The video doesn’t show anything after they left the elevator.

Surveillance video of Bow Wow and his girlfriend from the fight pic.twitter.com/jOz9JwRI3c — Free Spirited (@StephLDV) February 9, 2019

The star rapper also appeared to have some physical injuries. TMZ obtained the photos, and you can see them here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Feb 7, 2019 at 3:43am PST

This just isn’t a good situation at all. The fact both of them got charged only complicates it because we have no idea who actually kicked it off, and the police obviously don’t either.

What we do know for sure is that Bow Wow looked heated in that video. He did not look happy at all.

You simply don’t want to be captured on video appearing to berate and get in the face of a woman. It’s not a good look.

Keep checking back for updates on this situation. Something tells me more information about this crazy situation is still going to be released.