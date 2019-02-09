Celebrate Elizabeth Banks’ Birthday With Her Best Photos

February 10 is Elizabeth Banks’ birthday.

The American-born actress, director, producer, singer, and model turns 45 years old today, but she doesn't look a day over 30.

Elizabeth Banks has been acting since the 90s, but she's best known for some of her newer hits, like her directing and acting role in "Pitch Perfect" and its sequels. She also played the role of Effie Trinket in all "The Hunger Games" movies. You may also know her for her roles in movies like "40 Year Old Virgin," "Man on a Ledge," and "What to Expect When You're Expecting."

But Elizabeth Banks isn't just popular in movies and on television. She's also got well over two million followers on Instagram.