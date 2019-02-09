Celebrate Emma Roberts’ Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Emma Roberts’ birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 28-year-old actress’ day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Rhinebeck, New York to actor Eric Roberts, she’s the niece of legendary actress Julia Roberts. She spent a lot of time on movie sets and decided at a very young age she wanted to follow an acting career like her family. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

The “Scream 4” star got her first big break in the entertainment business when she got the role of Addie Singer in Nickelodeon’s TV series “Unfabulous,” from 2004-2007. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Soon she was landing parts on various films like “Nancy Drew” in 2007 and “Hotel for Dogs” in 2009, just to name a few. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Our Favorite Celebs’ Hottest Looks Of 2018)

During her career, she’s appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times including “Scream Queens” from 2015-2016 alongside such stars as Lea Michele and she was in FX’s hit “American Horror Story” from 2013-2018. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Here’s to making 2019 her greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Emma! (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])