HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses To Michigan 61-52

The Wisconsin Badgers lost a heartbreaker to Michigan 61-52 Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers battled hard, but Michigan pulls out the win at home Back home on Tuesday#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/jrPhCMVGzo — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 9, 2019

I woke up this morning ready for my beloved Badgers to rock and roll against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor today. There was no doubt in my mind that we’d win. That’s why I issued a rare guarantee.

Wisconsin will beat Michigan today. Everybody laughed the last time I guaranteed a victory. They weren’t laughing when the game was over. The Badgers are taking down the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. I guarantee it. pic.twitter.com/XztDxNUj3z — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 9, 2019

It just wasn’t meant to be our day. The Wolverines brought it for sure. I’m not going to say the atrocious officiating cost us the game.

If you want to win, don’t allow the game to be close enough for the refs to matter. Having said that, the calls that put Ethan Happ on the bench for a large portion of the second half were absurd. It was embarrassing for the guys wearing stripes. (RELATED: Wisconsin‘s Greg Gard Third Fastest Active Big Ten Coach To 40 Conference Wins)

There were a few highlights along the way. Nathan Reuvers, Happ, Trice and Brad Davison all had some bright moments. Plus, Khalil threw down another monster slam.

Get out of Wisconsin’s way! What an incredible dunk. pic.twitter.com/zMa23qI1GE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 9, 2019

I’m sure many of you right now are wondering if I’m panicking. I’m not. That was a tough loss to swallow, but we’re still 17-7. There’s a lot of basketball left to be played.

You’d have to be insane to think Wisconsin was out of this fight. We’re just getting started.

Major props to Michigan for getting the win. Now, it’s time to get back to work. We can’t waste more than one second thinking about the game today.