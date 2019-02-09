Duke Leads First NCAA March Madness Bracket Rankings

The NCAA released the first March Madness rankings Saturday, and Duke is at the top.

The top 16 teams are as follows:

Duke Tennessee Virginia Gonzaga Kentucky Michigan North Carolina Michigan State Purdue Kansas Houston Marquette Iowa State Nevada Louisville Wisconsin

First off, it’s pretty neat that the NCAA has started releasing the top four seeds earlier in the season. It gives us something to debate and talk about, and it gives us a sense of where the committee feels teams actually are instead of just the polls. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Minnesota 56-51, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Two Huge Dunks)

Secondly, nobody should be surprised Duke is at the top of the rankings. The Blue Devils are absolutely the best team in America when they’re at the top of their game. Now, that’s not to say they can’t be beaten. They obviously can, but they’re on a different level when they’re balling out.

I’m also glad to see Wisconsin as a projected four seed. Yes, we suffered a brutal loss to Michigan Saturday, but our ball team is legit.

We can play with anybody in America. Trust me, Michigan doesn’t want to see us again. I cam promise you that much, and they’re one of the best teams in America.

March is only a few weeks away, and then the real fun begins. It’s going to be a hell of a ride into the tournament.

I can’t wait!