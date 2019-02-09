Netflix Pays Record Sum For Movie About Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Netflix reportedly paid a record sum to obtain the rights to a documentary about the election campaign of Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Knock Down the House,” which followed the 2018 midterm primary elections of four Democratic women, three of whom lost their bids, rose from its initial Kickstarter funding to the Festival Favorite Award at Utah’s Sundance Film Festival.

Netflix announced its decision to purchase rights to the film on Thursday. The streaming service reportedly paid $10 million, the most ever for a Sundance Film Festival documentary. (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Refuses To Applaud Much Of Anything At SOTU – Twitter Took Notice)

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to “Knock Down the House,” an award-winning documentary that chronicles the campaigns of four progressive candidates — @AOC @CoriBush @amy4thepeople and @paulajean2020 — in the 2018 midterm election. pic.twitter.com/s8YGoDKHsf — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) February 7, 2019

Besides Ocasio-Cortez, the film documents the grassroots political campaigns of Paula Jean Swearengin, Cori Bush, and Amy Vilela, three other female Democrats with progressive agendas on issues like climate change, health care, and income inequality.

Ocasio-Cortez was unable to attend the movie’s Sundance screening in late January because of the government shutdown.

This clip was made at the very beginning of our journey – before anyone knew what was happening. It’s wild to see now. cc: @jubileefilms pic.twitter.com/Djp9Vo2Y8m — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2019

Follow Scott on Twitter