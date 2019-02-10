National Enquirer Attorney: Saudi Arabia And Trump Were Not Behind Bezos Story

An attorney for the company representing the National Enquirer denied rumors Sunday that President Donald Trump and elements inside Saudi Arabia were behind a leak of embarrassing information about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“It was not the White House. It was not Saudi Arabia and the libel going out there slamming AMI was this was a hatchet job by a foreign nation or somebody politically in this country,” Elkan Abramowitz, an attorney representing American Media Inc., told ABC’s George Stephanopolous about rumors that Trump asked the paper to dig up dirt on Bezos.

“It’s a news decision to decide how long you can go with the same story so that each side — it was part of a legitimate negotiation,” he said. “Each side had something that they wanted. It’s absolutely not a crime to ask somebody to simply tell the truth. Tell the truth that this was not politically motivated, and we will print no more stories.”

Abramowitz’s comments come two days after Bezos accused National Enquirer’s parent company of trying to blackmail him with lewd photos of him and his mistress Thursday evening. The billionaire media mogul pointed out AMI head David Pecker’s connections to President Donald Trump in a statement Thursday on Medium.

He also pointed to owning The Post and their coverage of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi as potential reasons people could be targeting him. (RELATED: BEZOS ALLEGES NATIONAL ENQUIRER OWNER OF ‘EXTORTION AND BLACKMAIL’)

AMI’s attorney’s remarks also come after the National Enquirer published erotic text messages sent between him and his mistress Lauren Sanchez in January. In response, Bezos hired consultant Gavin de Becker to investigate how the National Enquirer obtained those text messages. Bezos currently has a net worth around $137 billion dollars, the highest figure ever recorded. The couple seemed headed for an amicable split, and a Jan. 24 report from People Magazine suggests he is preparing to move in with Sanchez. Follow Chris White on Facebook and Twitter

