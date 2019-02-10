Elizabeth Warren: Trump ‘May Not Even Be A Free Person’ In 2020

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren contended that President Donald Trump “may not even be a free person” by the 2020 election.

The Massachusetts presidential candidate made the comments on Sunday during her first full day campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, drawing cheers from the audience in attendance.

This is how Elizabeth Warren opened up her "first full day" of her presidential campaign:

“One of the things we’re gonna have to decide about how campaigns go forward is about what Donald Trump does every day,” Warren told the crowd. “Every day, there is a racist tweet, a hateful tweet, something really dark and ugly. And what are we as candidates, as activists, as the press, going to do about that? Are we going to chase after those every day? Are we going to let him use those to divide us?”

“You know, here’s what bothers me,” she said. “By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president. In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

“Here’s how I see it,” Warren said after the crowd finished their applause. “Donald Trump is not the only problem we’ve got. Yeah. Donald Trump is the symptom of a badly broken system.” (RELATED: Liz Cheney Refuses To Attack Trump, Calls Warren ‘A Laughingstock Instead)

Asked about her comments later, Warren told reporters: “Come on, how many investigations are there now, into him? It’s no longer just the Mueller investigation … These are serious investigations.”

In a gaggle after Iowa City event, Warren is asked about her earlier comments about Trump not being a "free" person by 2020 Election Day:

The Trump campaign responded to Warren’s Saturday presidential campaign announcement with a statement of its own via campaign manager Brad Parscale: “Elizabeth Warren has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career, and the people of Massachusetts she deceived to get elected. The American people will reject her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal, that will raise taxes, kill jobs and crush America’s middle-class.”

