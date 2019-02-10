Joy Villa Three-Peats, Walks Red Carpet In ‘Build The Wall’ Dress At Grammys

Singer Joy Villa made a serious political statement at the Grammy Awards Sunday evening, walking the red carpet in a custom “build the wall” ballgown.

Along with photos showing the dress from both sides, Villa tweeted, “I don’t care what anyone thinks. I 100% support the wall & our President @realDonaldTrump. Do you want more drugs brought in? (70% of heroin from Mexico) More illegal women getting sexually assaulted (1 in 3)? More children being trafficked? (Thousands a year) because I DO NOT!”

I don’t care what anyone thinks. I 100% support the wall & our President @realDonaldTrump. Do you want more drugs brought in? (70% of heroin from Mexico) More illegal women getting sexually assaulted (1 in 3)? More children being trafficked? (Thousands a year) because I DO NOT! pic.twitter.com/ErdOJhD5IN — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) February 11, 2019

The singer completed the wild look with a silver headband that resembled the one worn by the Statue of Liberty, a red MAGA purse and coiled barbed wire around her neck. (RELATED: Joy Villa: I’m Here To Help Carry President Trump’s Message)

Villa is no stranger to shocking the crowds at the Grammys. Her outfits for the last two years have sent political messages as well.

2017: The MAGA dress:

2018: The unborn child dress:

What can we expect in 2020?

Follow Virginia on Twitter