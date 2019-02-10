Joy Villa Three-Peats, Walks Red Carpet In ‘Build The Wall’ Dress At Grammys

Singer Joy Villa made a serious political statement at the Grammy Awards Sunday evening, walking the red carpet in a custom “build the wall” ballgown.

Along with photos showing the dress from both sides, Villa tweeted, “I don’t care what anyone thinks. I 100% support the wall & our President @realDonaldTrump. Do you want more drugs brought in? (70% of heroin from Mexico) More illegal women getting sexually assaulted (1 in 3)? More children being trafficked? (Thousands a year) because I DO NOT!”

The singer completed the wild look with a silver headband that resembled the one worn by the Statue of Liberty, a red MAGA purse and coiled barbed wire around her neck. (RELATED: Joy Villa: I’m Here To Help Carry President Trump’s Message)

Singer Joy Villa (detail) arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Villa is no stranger to shocking the crowds at the Grammys. Her outfits for the last two years have sent political messages as well.

2017: The MAGA dress:

Singer Joy Villa attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2018: The unborn child dress:

Joy Villa arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. WEISS / AFPGetty Images

What can we expect in 2020?

