Kimberly Guilfoyle And Tiffany Trump Turn Heads During Fashion Week In Pair Of Gorgeous Dresses

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump definitely turned heads in a pair of gorgeous dresses that they stepped out in for New York Fashion Week.

The former Fox News host looked just as incredible as ever rocking a bright red long-sleeved dress that had a scalloped trim along the side in a handful of pictures she shared Saturday on Instagram.

She didn’t have to explain much about the photos and captioned them simply, “Amazing collection by @taoraywang
#nyfw #taoraywang #nyfw2019.” . (RELATED: Guilfoyle: President Trump’s State Of The Union Was A Grand Slam)

 

Guilfoyle also posed with the first daughter — who always looks fantastic and was wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder black and purple mini-dress with a black belt around the waist — along with Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples, who was wearing a beautiful off-white pants suit. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Tiffany Trump poses backstage for Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang)

Here are a few more pictures that have surfaced from the festivities during NYFW 2019. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Tiffany Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Marla Maples pose backstage for Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang)

) Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle pose backstage for Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang)

Clearly, all the ladies gave the super models strutting their stuff on the runway some serious competition.

Hofit Golan, Tiffany Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Marla Maples pose backstage for Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang)

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump attend the Taoray Wang front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Taoray Wang)

The former host of Fox New’s “The Five’s” social media account is definitely can’t miss with pictures she’s shared from various speaking events to gatherings with family and friends.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one pictures she posted earlier in the day in a striking sleeveless black and white dress that she paired with white high heels.

 

