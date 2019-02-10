Kimberly Guilfoyle And Tiffany Trump Turn Heads During Fashion Week In Pair Of Gorgeous Dresses

Your first name

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany Trump definitely turned heads in a pair of gorgeous dresses that they stepped out in for New York Fashion Week.

The former Fox News host looked just as incredible as ever rocking a bright red long-sleeved dress that had a scalloped trim along the side in a handful of pictures she shared Saturday on Instagram.

She didn’t have to explain much about the photos and captioned them simply, “Amazing collection by @taoraywang

#nyfw #taoraywang #nyfw2019."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle) on Feb 9, 2019 at 1:23pm PST

Guilfoyle also posed with the first daughter — who always looks fantastic and was wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder black and purple mini-dress with a black belt around the waist — along with Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples, who was wearing a beautiful off-white pants suit. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few more pictures that have surfaced from the festivities during NYFW 2019. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Clearly, all the ladies gave the super models strutting their stuff on the runway some serious competition.

The former host of Fox New’s “The Five’s” social media account is definitely can’t miss with pictures she’s shared from various speaking events to gatherings with family and friends.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one pictures she posted earlier in the day in a striking sleeveless black and white dress that she paired with white high heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle) on Feb 9, 2019 at 9:07am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle) on Feb 6, 2019 at 6:01am PST