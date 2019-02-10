Miami Dolphins Hire Jim Caldwell As Assistant Head Coach And Quarterbacks Coach

The Miami Dolphins have hired Jim Caldwell as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.

Jim Caldwell brings 17 years of @NFL coaching experience to South Florida, as he is named assistant head coach/quarterbacks for Coach Flores staff.#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/rIKGb0db3V — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 9, 2019

This is a great get for the Dolphins. If I were a Dolphins fan, I would be very happy with Caldwell joining the staff.

Remember when he took the Lions to the playoffs twice and then got fired? Yeah, that was a really dumb decision, especially given the train wreck of a season Detroit had this past year.

Caldwell can coach. There’s no doubt about it, and Brian Flores will need all the help he can provide in Miami.

Caldwell obviously also has a lot of experience working with a star quarterback. He oversaw Matthew Stafford for several years, and that’s the kind of experience the Dolphins will need.

It’s not clear if they will move on from Ryan Tannehill just yet or not, but Caldwell could be the one to really get the most out of the guy. (RELATED: New York Jets Hire Jim Bob Cooter As Running Backs Coach)

Don’t be surprised if Miami hangs onto the former Texas A&M legend now that the former Lions head coach is in the mix.

Either way, things are really looking up for the Dolphins and the fans. This is a great hire.

