‘SNL’ Sketch Features The ‘Women Of Congress,’ Leaves Out Every Single Republican

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

“Saturday Night Live” debuted a sketch touting the “Women of Congress” this week — and managed to leave out every single Republican woman.

WATCH:

The women who were recognized in the two-minute skit, all Democrats, were as follows:

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California.
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York
  • Rep. Maxine Waters, California
  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona
  • Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota
  • Rep. Annie Kuster, New Hampshire
  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia
  • Rep Rashida Tlaib, Michigan

The skit went on to show the women all together in Pelosi’s office for a conference call with President Donald Trump, yelling at him that there were more women in Congress “in spite of you, not because of you.”

But “SNL” forgot to mention a few Republican women who probably should have made their list. Here are three who immediately come to mind.

Liz Cheney:

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney addresses the media during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney just began her second term, and already she has risen to the third-highest leadership post among House Republicans: chairwoman of the House Republican conference. She is the first woman to hold that title, and no Republican woman has held a higher one in the House. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Refuses To Attack Trump, Calls Warren ‘A Laughingstock’ Instead)

Marsha Blackburn:

Representative Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) takes the stage to speak during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn handily defeated the very popular former Democratic governor of that state, Phil Bredesen, to break a glass ceiling of her own. She is currently serving as the first female to represent the Volunteer State in the U.S. Senate.

Cindy Hyde-Smith

Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith reacts before speaking during an election night party in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S., November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Republican Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith also shattered a glass ceiling to become the first female Senator elected to represent her state. She defeated Democrat Mike Espy in a heated contest, held at the end of November after the tallies on Election Day were close enough to trigger a runoff.

