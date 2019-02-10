‘SNL’ Sketch Features The ‘Women Of Congress,’ Leaves Out Every Single Republican
“Saturday Night Live” debuted a sketch touting the “Women of Congress” this week — and managed to leave out every single Republican woman.
WATCH:
The women who were recognized in the two-minute skit, all Democrats, were as follows:
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California.
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York
- Rep. Maxine Waters, California
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona
- Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota
- Rep. Annie Kuster, New Hampshire
- Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia
- Rep Rashida Tlaib, Michigan
The skit went on to show the women all together in Pelosi’s office for a conference call with President Donald Trump, yelling at him that there were more women in Congress “in spite of you, not because of you.”
But “SNL” forgot to mention a few Republican women who probably should have made their list. Here are three who immediately come to mind.
Liz Cheney:
Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney just began her second term, and already she has risen to the third-highest leadership post among House Republicans: chairwoman of the House Republican conference. She is the first woman to hold that title, and no Republican woman has held a higher one in the House. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Refuses To Attack Trump, Calls Warren ‘A Laughingstock’ Instead)
Marsha Blackburn:
Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn handily defeated the very popular former Democratic governor of that state, Phil Bredesen, to break a glass ceiling of her own. She is currently serving as the first female to represent the Volunteer State in the U.S. Senate.
Cindy Hyde-Smith
Republican Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith also shattered a glass ceiling to become the first female Senator elected to represent her state. She defeated Democrat Mike Espy in a heated contest, held at the end of November after the tallies on Election Day were close enough to trigger a runoff.