Wisconsin Star QB Recruit Graham Mertz Comes Out As A Fan Of Culver’s

Wisconsin star quarterback recruit Graham Mertz proved that’s a winner over the weekend.

Everybody knows that in Wisconsin, you either love Culver’s or you’re a clown. This is a basic fact. It’s woven into our DNA. It’s part of who we are. If you don’t love a good butter burger, then you should probably leave the state. (RELATED: Should Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers In 2019?)

Mertz comes from Kansas. Obviously, that’s not good or bad one way or another, but it does mean that he’s going to need to get acclimated to my home state.

Well, he did just that this past weekend when he visited a Culver’s for the first time and said it “was good.”

Let’s see what this Wisconsin Culver’s is all about pic.twitter.com/PA3oePWA7C — Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) February 9, 2019

It was good FYI — Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) February 10, 2019

So, should we just give him the Heisman right now or do we actually want to wait until December? Not only does this kid have a cannon for an arm, but he’s also a fan of the best burgers on the planet.

If you think I don’t know what I’m talking about, let’s all remember that I eat it pretty much every single day when I’m home. I’m a bit of an expert on the topic, and those tweets from Mertz prove he’s a winner.

Mertz is on campus, spring practice is right around the corner, he’s probably going to lead Wisconsin to a national title and now we know he likes Culver’s.

Sometimes in life, you just can feel when everything is coming together nicely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Feb 1, 2019 at 2:23pm PST

Go, Badgers, go!

