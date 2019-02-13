Capping Beds at the Border: Student Edition

Do students at American University know why members of Congress want to cap beds for undocumented immigrants at the border?

One student claimed it must be for racist reasons. Another responding by asking, “Are they old people, like Republicans?”

When told it was actually Democrats, not Republicans, pushing this measure, students still stood against it, saying that it was wrong for Democrats to push such a strategy. “I still would be concerned though because I feel as if a moral responsibility to take care of those people is more important than trying to create political gains for one party or another.” (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out on a great video.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.