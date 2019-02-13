Marco Rubio Is More Native American Than Elizabeth Warren

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio found out that he is 4.6 percent Native American on his mother’s side, according to the PBS show “Finding Your Roots”. By comparison, Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s recent DNA test showed that she is only between 0.1 percent to 1.5 percent Native American, despite her history of claiming Native American heritage throughout her career.

On tonight’s episode of #FindingYourRoots, we reveal that @MarcoRubio’s direct maternal line was Native American. pic.twitter.com/EREqJ45Ocd — Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) February 13, 2019

On the program hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Rubio discovered his DNA profile, revealing that he is 92.4 percent European, 4.6 percent Native American, 1.6 percent Sub-Saharan African, 0.2 percent North African, and 1.2 percent Unmatched. (RELATED: Liz Warren Quietly Apologizes To Cherokees For That DNA Test)

Warren, who claimed Native American heritage and even registered for the Texas Bar as an “American Indian,” has apologized to the Cherokee Nation for her false claims. As her released DNA test results show, she may have considerably less Native American DNA than the average white American. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Has Been Caught Calling Herself ‘American Indian’ Again)