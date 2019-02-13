‘Minister Of Culture’ Matthew McConaughey Attends Texas Basketball Game Against Kansas State

Matthew McConaughey once again put on a show at a Texas Longhorns basketball game.

The legendary actor was on the bench for the Longhorns loss to Kansas State Tuesday night, and he didn’t disappoint.

Hell, from the way he was behaving, you might have thought he was actually running the team. Plus, he’s apparently been deemed the “Minister of Culture.” (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Appears To Dent The Ball Against Louisville)

Texas ladies want to be with him. Texas gentlemen want to be like him. Ladies and gentlemen, for your viewing pleasure: “The Minister of Culture” for Texas #Longhorns basketball, Matthew McConaughey. pic.twitter.com/Pqp9m0N38j — Landon (@SwervinVolleyer) February 13, 2019

Nah, Shaka. I really think we should be running the ball screen play. pic.twitter.com/qrBOB3MnOg — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) February 13, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, he’s back at it again. The man just doesn’t know how to quit, and I’m here for every second of it. What are the odds he tried actually drawing up plays at some point? I put it right around 100 percent.

McConaughey’s passion for Texas athletics almost rivals my own love for the Badgers. Real always recognizes real, and I respect the hell out of the “True Detective” actor for not holding back. You should always applaud people who are open about their passion for their school and sports.

Way too many people in Hollywood are too cool for school. Clearly, guys like McConaughey and myself don’t have time for boring people.

We’re too busy building powerhouse programs. He’s got Texas, and I’ve got Wisconsin. We’re just two guys pursuing a title.

God have mercy on everybody if the Badgers and Texas meet in the tournament or in a bowl game. I’m not sure the sports world could handle a matchup between McConaughey and myself. That’d be content gold.

H/T: Barstool Sports

