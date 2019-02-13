Netflix Is Making A Movie With Spike Lee And Chadwick Boseman About The Vietnam War

Netflix has a new movie coming out with Spike Lee and Chadwick Boseman.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Tuesday night:

‘Da 5 Bloods’ follows Vietnam veterans who go back to the jungle to find their lost innocence. Chadwick Boseman is set to star in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman follow-up Da 5 Bloods, which has been picked up by Netflix. The movie follows Vietnam veterans who go back to the jungle to find their lost innocence and put their broken selves back together. Delroy Lindo, who has previously appeared in Lee films including Malcolm X, and Jean Reno will also star.

I know that Spike Lee isn’t popular with a lot of people these days, but Chadwick Boseman is one of the coolest people in all of Hollywood. Everything that dude touches is awesome. I have been a massive fan ever since he starred as Jackie Robinson in the hit movie “42.”

Now, we get a movie where he’s a Vietnam veteran who goes back to find his “lost innocence.” Yeah, you can go ahead and put me down for a ticket to this one. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Catch-22’ Mini-Series)

It sounds awesome. We all know how great Boseman is in the acting game, and him playing a troubled veteran sounds like gold just waiting to be struck.

There’s no set release date or many other details out there right now. Trust me, I’ll keep you guys updated with what I know when I know it.

P.S.: We’re just going to completely forget about the fact Boseman was in “Draft Day.” That movie was an embarrassment to football.