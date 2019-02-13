REVIEW: New ‘I Am the Night’ Episode ‘Dark Flower’ Was Outstanding

I finally managed to catch the latest episode of “I Am the Night” on TNT, and it didn’t disappoint.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO HAVE IT RUINED FOR YOU.

Okay, we finally got what I was hoping for in “Dark Flower.” Jay (Chris Pine) and Fauna (India Eisley) had lots of time on screen together.

For those of you who recall, I was desperately hoping we’d get this. Pine and Eisley are both outstanding in their respective roles, and it was about damn time they came together.

Together they might just solve the mystery… #IAmTheNight pic.twitter.com/uH4GQ293qv — I Am The Night (@IAmTheNightTNT) February 12, 2019

It didn’t disappoint, and it’s Fauna who is becoming increasingly aware that George Hodel is a very bad guy. That’s pretty obvious by the fact he’s having her tailed, which Jay eventually saves her from.

We also learn that Jay killed several people in Korea with a shovel. He clearly is more than capable at killing and won’t hesitate to do so when pushed to his limits.

We learn this not-really-unexpected fact right as that sadistic LAPD detective tried to gouge Jay’s eye out with a pencil. If that didn’t make your skin crawl, I have no idea what will.

Jay can play this game too, Officer. #IAmTheNight pic.twitter.com/g9tTYV9Y82 — I Am The Night (@IAmTheNightTNT) February 12, 2019

He also picks up a magazine of some kind near the end of the episode that covers the Black Dahlia murder. It really looks like his pressure on Hodel is about to get cranked up as he starts putting the pieces together.

As for what Hodel is up to, there’s a scene that is some kind of orgy just getting started, and it was so uncomfortable to sit through. His little freaky sex club is beyond strange. Also, I had no idea you could show nudity on TNT. I learned that too last night. (RELATED: Watch Preview For New ‘I Am the Night’ Episode ‘Dark Flower’)

You can’t hide from the truth. An all-new episode of #IAmTheNight starts right now on the West Coast! pic.twitter.com/m8KyxrsaC8 — I Am The Night (@IAmTheNightTNT) February 12, 2019

Finally, Hodel appears to be hiding some kind of messed up horse in his house. I have no idea what to expect out of that, but the next episode is titled “Matador.” I’m guessing that we’re going to find out next Monday.

There’s a reason he’s infamous. How deep do you think George Hodel’s secrets run? #IAmTheNight pic.twitter.com/Mn8rEkelOO — I Am The Night (@IAmTheNightTNT) February 12, 2019

As I’ve said many times, I’ve really been enjoying “I Am the Night.” It started out a little slow, but has only gotten better with time, and it feels like we’re right on the cusp of absolute chaos breaking out.

I can’t wait to see how it all goes down. Make sure to tune in Monday nights on TNT.