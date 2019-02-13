Texas Authorities Find Malnourished Children Locked In Dog Cage

Authorities discovered four malnourished young children, two of whom were locked in a dog cage, in a Texas home Tuesday.

Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call, but ended up also finding four children, ages one through five, hungry, thirsty and covered in their own feces, CNN reported Wednesday.

The two oldest children, four and five years old, were locked in the dog cage, according to CNN.

“Our deputies and our lieutenant fed and gave water to those children,” said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, CNN reported. “And due to the malnourishment and other concerns, EMS was called; emergency medical was called.”

Authorities discovered the children Tuesday living in a barn.

“You’d think that being right across the street we would know something,” said neighbor Amber Jester, CNN reported.

Jester was not aware there were any children in the home.

“I guess you never know what people are doing inside of their homes,” Jester said. (RELATED: Turpin Adults Wore Children’s Clothes At Hospital Since They Were So Underweight)

Authorities took the children to a hospital in Forth Worth to be evaluated, according to CNN. They are in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Police also arrested their mother and her boyfriend after answering the domestic disturbance that originally drew police to the home.

Authorities are holding the pair at Wise County jail. They will be arraigned Wednesday, CNN reported.

