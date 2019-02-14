REPORT: Head Coaches In The Alliance Of American Football Earn $500,000
Head coaches in the Alliance of American Football are making a decent amount of money.
According to FootballScoop Wednesday, head coaches in the eight-team league make $500,000. Coordinators and position coaches aren’t starving either.
Coordinators in the AAF are making up to $250,000 and position coaches are earning up to $150,000. As FootballScoop correctly pointed out, that would make them the best-paid coaches in America outside of the NFL and FBS football.
I guess this shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise. Getting a guy like Steve Spurrier out of retirement wasn’t ever going to come cheap.
People probably assumed the top guys were bringing in six-figure amounts, but I’m not sure they expected the lower position coaches to breaking the $100,000 mark.
Again, it really does seem like all the signs are pointing to this league working. It’s well-funded, it’s solid football, it’s entertaining, and it’s in the part of the year when we don’t have the NFL.
If coaches are getting paid this well, you really don’t have to worry about them leaving, either. Short of a good FBS job or the NFL, there’s really not anywhere you can make better money.
Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on these salaries. I think most of you will agree that these coaches are compensated very well.