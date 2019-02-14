Trump Calls Out ‘Puppet’ Andrew McCabe After News That McCabe Ordered Obstruction Of Justice Probe

President Donald Trump called former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe “a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey” after news came out Wednesday that McCabe began the obstruction of justice probe involving the Trump campaign and its ties to Russia.

“Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a ‘poor little Angel’ when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal [and] the Russia Hoax — a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey,” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday. “[Inspector General] report on McCabe was devastating. Part of ‘insurance policy’ in case I won.”

“Many of the top FBI brass were fired, forced to leave, or left. McCabe’s wife received BIG DOLLARS from Clinton people for her campaign — he gave Hillary a pass. McCabe is a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the president continued.

McCabe discussed the days after the May 2017 firing of his predecessor, ex-FBI Director James Comey, in an interview with Scott Pelley of CBS News. Part of the interview was aired Wednesday morning. (RELATED: Book: Rosenstein Held Meetings On Removing Trump With 25th Amendment, Wearing Wire Into Oval Office)

“I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground, in an indelible fashion,” McCabe said in the interview. “That were I removed quickly, or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace.”

“I was speaking to the man who had just run for the presidency and just won the election for the presidency. And who might have done so with the aid of the government of Russia, our most formidable adversary on the world stage,” McCabe said of meeting with Trump. “And that was something that troubled me greatly.”

McCabe was fired on the recommendation of the Department of Justice’s inspector general in March, just two days before he was set to retire and receive his government pension. Investigators found that McCabe authorized his deputy, Lisa Page, to give information to the Wall Street Journal about a probe into the Clinton Foundation.

McCabe denies accusations from the Office of the Inspector General that he misled investigators.

McCabe’s full interview will be aired on “60 Minutes” Sunday, just days before his book “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump” is set to be released Feb. 19.

McCabe’s wife Jill McCabe lost a 2015 bid for Virginia state Senate “for which she received several hundred thousand dollars in campaign donations from a PAC linked to the Clintons,” reported Fox News.

