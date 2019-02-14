Ariana Grande Reveals One Version Of ‘Thank U, Next’ Was For Marrying Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande revealed she originally recorded three different versions of one of her latest hits, “thank u, next,” and one of those versions played upon her and Pete Davidson tying the knot.

“We had, like, three different versions of the song,” the 25-year-old singer shared during a recent appearance on the “Zach Sang Show,” per Page Six Thursday. “I’m, like, super shy when it comes to pitching wild things, so I was like, ‘Is it insane if I name people and thank them directly in the song?” (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 10, 2019 at 5:49pm PST

“In my relationship at the time, things were, like, up and down and on and off, and so I didn’t know what was going to happen, and then we got back together,” she added, without specifically naming Davidson. “So I had to make a different version of it, and then we broke up again, so we ended up going with that verse.”

Grande continued, “There’s a version where I was getting married, there’s a version where I’m not getting married, there’s a version with nothing. We’re not talking about anything, but we all knew that the first version was gonna be the version we ultimately went with.”

The “God Is A Woman” hitmaker’s producer, Tommy Brown, confirmed during the interview that everyone in the studio knew that the version which was finally released should be the one, but Grande wanted to try different lyrics.

“I spent a lot of time with each of those people, learning and [expletive],” the singer shared as she started to get emotional. “It was scary to put in a song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 5, 2018 at 11:54am PST

As previously reported, Grande and Davidson made headlines last year after the two broke off their brief engagement in October. Since that time, the “Saturday Night Live” star has been spotted multiple times with actress Kate Beckinsale.