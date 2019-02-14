Big Ten Dominates ESPN’s Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25

The Big Ten was all over the latest way-too-early college football top 25 from ESPN, and led the way with seven teams.

Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska were all ranked in the poll. The SEC came in second place with six ranked teams.

Do you hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of me laughing my ass off at the fact that once again the Big Ten reigns supreme.

It’s about time that we get the respect we deserve. Trust me, you don’t want one piece of what Big Ten football is all about. (RELATED: Should Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers In 2019?)

I’m sure the SEC fanboys will cry themselves to sleep tonight as they try to rationalize this terrible news. That’s okay. They can stick to little kids football in SEC country. The Big Ten is where the real men play.

Now, we just count down the days as we wait for college football to return. You know that I’ll have plenty of ice cold beers ready to go as I watch my Badgers.

We had a brutal 2018 campaign, but those days are behind us. Now, we’re coming for scalps.

Don’t get against us or the Big Ten. I promise you that would be a major mistake.