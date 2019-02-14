‘Captain Marvel’ Expected To Earn More Than $100 Million In Its Opening Weekend

“Captain Marvel” is expected to take in a ton of cash during its opening weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

Captain Marvelis tracking to open to a marvelous $100 million-plus in North America, the biggest box-office debut since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom stomped to $148 million in summer 2018. Marvel and Disney’s first female-fronted superhero pic stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who is infused with special powers before finding herself at the center of battle between two alien worlds that threatens earth.

Now, I know that I’ve been pretty clear about the fact that superhero movies aren’t necessarily my thing, but I do like Brie Larson. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

She’s one of the more entertaining women in Hollywood, and the trailer was better than you might have expected.

We also know that films in this genre just seem to print money. “Aquaman” has made north of $1 billion. Hollywood is all about making cash, and there’s nothing that makes it rain like superhero films.

They make money just fall from the sky.

Something tells me that “Captain Marvel” is only going to further continue the trend of superhero films dominating at the box office. It seems like the writing is absolutely on the wall.

You can catch it in theaters March 8.

